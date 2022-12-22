NFL star and Super Bowl winner Ronnie Hillman dies aged 31

Former Denver Broncos running back and Super Bowl winner Ronnie Hillman has tragically passed away at the age of 31.

The NFL star's family released a statement on social media saying: "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr.

"Ronnie quietly and peacefully transitioned today in the company of his family and close friends," it continued.

"We as the family, appreciate the prayers and kind words that have already been expressed. We ask that you would give us time to process our feelings as we prepare to lay our precious RJ to rest."

They concluded by adding: "More information will be forthcoming. With love, The Family."

Ronnie's family released a statement announcing his passing

His family shared news of his diagnosis just a day prior, writing: "Though this message is difficult to share, we feel it is necessary.

August of this year, Ronnie was diagnosed with Renal Medullary Carcinoma. Renal Medullary Carcinoma (RMC) is a rare but highly aggressive neoplasm form of cancer that primarily affects young African Americans with sickle cell trait.

"Unfortunately treatment has not been successful and our beloved RJ is currently under Hospice Care where he is being kept comfortable and out of pain.

"As a family, we hope beyond hope, and we have faith that can move mountains. We also understand that God's will is not always ours; therefore, we as a family subject ourselves to the will of our Almighty God.

The NFL star was moved to hospice care prior

"We need your prayers, but we also need your understanding and respect for Ronnie and our family's privacy at this time."

