NFL star Damar Hamlin 'awake and holding family's hands' after cardiac arrest

NFL player Damar Hamlin is awake and showing "steady progress" three days after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field towards the end of the first quarter.

Damar's agent, Rob Butler, told CNN that the safety has been holding hands with his family, and the Buffalo Bills also shared an update, writing: "Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours."

"While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have received," they concluded.

Kaiir Elam, another player on the Bills, also tweeted the good news, writing: "Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement. Thank you God. Keep the prayers coming please. All love 3!"

Damar's health update comes after his seven-year-old brother, Damir, posted a statement from the family on social media.

"On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time," the statement read.

The Bill were left in tears after the incident

"We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country. We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support.

"We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they've done. Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us. Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them."