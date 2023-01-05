Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp comes out as gay in brilliant TikTok Noah Schnapp plays Will Byers on Netflix's hit series

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has come out as gay, quipping that he is "more similar to [character] Will than I thought". Noah took to TikTok to share a clip with fans that saw him lying on a bed as he lip synced to an audio clip, which you can watch in the video below.

"When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know'," he wrote over the video before captioning the entire post: "I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought."

Noah played Will Byers in the hit Netflix series; Will's sexuality had always been questioned by viewers since season one but in July Noah confirmed Will was gay and in love with his best friend, played by Finn Wolfhard.

"It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, is it just him growing up slower than his friends?" Noah said at the time. "Now that he’s gotten older, [the writers] made it a very real, obvious thing. Now it’s 100% clear that he is gay and he does love Mike."

Noah, along with Finn and Millie Bobby Brown was part of the original cast of the hit sci-fi series, and the latest season of the drama saw viewers introduced to several new lovable high schoolers, including Eduardo Franco's Argyle, Grace Van Dien's Chrissy Cunningham and Joseph Quinn's Eddie Munson.

While only one made it to the end of the season, all three quickly became firm favourites among audiences.

Noah with Millie in 2020

Likewise, the likes of Maya Hawke's Robin Buckle and brother-sister duo Max and Billy Hargrove, played by Sadie Sink and Dacre Montgomery, have become some of the most popular characters on the show, despite not being part of the original gang.

Season five will be the series finale but it has not yet gone into production.

