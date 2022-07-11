Stranger Things creators reveal tragic alternative ending for season four 

Stranger Things season four volume II went down a treat with fans - all except one major plot detail. Major spoilers about a character death ahead - you have been aptly warned!

MORE: Stranger Things creators reveal Max's fate following confusion after season four finale

In season four volume two, viewers were devastated when a firm fan favourite, newcomer Eddie, is killed while helping the gang try to defeat Vecna. Although only introduced in season four, Eddie became a fast fan favourite with viewers due to his comedic antics and his sweet but short-lived friendship with Chrissy, a cheerleader who is killed early in season four.

Loading the player...

WATCH: What did you think of volume two?

Although this was a heartbreaking end for the character, the show’s creators - the Duffer Brothers - admitted that the alternative ending for Eddie was also "doomed".

MORE: Stranger Things season 5: everything we know so far

MORE: Stranger Things star David Harbour reveals 70lb weight loss for season four

Chatting on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Matt said: "Even imaging the flipside of that, where he does survive that final battle, there’s not a great life waiting for Eddie in the right side up either, so he was really designed from the get-go as a doomed character."

Poor Eddie!

Ross added: "He was always going to be a tragic character. There was no other arc for him. He would have wound up in jail – this fantasy that he would have been in Milwaukee graduating sadly was never an outcome for him."

Fans were unhappy with the treatment of the character, particularly as the action following his death skips two days, where it appears that only Dustin has truly been affected by the death. One person wrote: "The only one who truly cared about Eddie was Dustin! this little guy needs a hug," while another added: "I feel like the ‘2 days later’ in stranger things was lazy writing. So much happened we didn’t get to see? Dustin telling group about Eddie? Max going hospital? Where’s Enzo & Murray??? What was the point of Steve and Nancy? Felt a bit rushed."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.