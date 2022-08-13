Stranger Things will be breaking from tradition for final season - details Season five of the show will be the very last

Viewers won't be introduced to too many new faces for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, creators the Duffer Brothers have confirmed, in a major departure from tradition.

Speaking in a new interview Ross and Matt Duffer have revealed that the upcoming fifth and final season of the Netflix sci-fi series will most likely not bring in new characters, as they want to focus on the likes of original characters that fans have watched since the beginning.

"Whenever we introduce a new character, we want to make sure that they're going to be an integral part of the narrative," Ross told IndieWire.

"But every time we do that, we're nervous, because you go, 'We've got a great cast of characters here, and actors, and any moment we're spending with a new character, we're taking time away from one of the other actors.' So we're just very, very careful about who we're introducing."

His brother Matt added: "I just like shaking it up, so we shake it up by changing the plot or adding in a new monster," but said the pair are trying their "best to resist" doing so for season five. "We're trying not to do that so we can focus on the OG characters, I guess," he explained.

The latest season of the drama saw viewers introduced to several new lovable high schoolers, including Eduardo Franco's Argyle, Grace Van Dien's Chrissy Cunningham and of course, Joseph Quinn's Eddie Munson. While only one made it to the end of the season, all three quickly became firm favourites among audiences.

Likewise, the likes of Maya Hawke's Robin Buckle and brother-sister duo Max and Billy Hargrove, played by Sadie Sink and Dacre Montgomery, have become some of the most popular characters on the show, despite not being part of the original gang.

