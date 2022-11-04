Millie Bobby Brown reveals glimpse into relationship with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi The actress took to social media

Millie Bobby Brown is so loved up with her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi and on Thursday the star gave fans a rare insight into their relationship.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Stranger Things actress, 18, shared the most adorable video of the pair rocking out to Taylor Swift whilst sitting in the car - and it is so wholesome.

Captioning the post she penned: "Last 6 months recap," alongside a white love heart emoji. The pair couldn't look closer in the touching video which saw Millie passionately singing her heart out whilst Jake dramatically danced with his girlfriend.

The post also featured a selection of photos and videos of the star with her cats as well as a clip of her watching an interview video of her Stranger Things co-star Jamie Campbell Bower.

Millie shared the update on Instagram

Friends and fans flocked to comment on the sweet update. One follower wrote: "Omg you and Jake are Swifties!!! Omg yes powerful couple."

A second added: "I love this couple." A third added: "Aw Millie now I'm crying, you guys are so cute."

A third replied: "The best couple," alongside three love heart emojis. The pair made their red carpet debut in March 2022, when they attended the 2022 BAFTAs at the Royal Albert Hall in London hand in hand and posed for plenty of loved-up pictures.

Millie and Jake attended the BAFTAs in March

Boyfriend Jake is the son of Jon Bon Jovi, and earlier this year made a very candid comment about his relationship with his rockstar dad in an interview with Man About Town Magazine.

In the conversation, the star explained that he won't be following in his music star father's footsteps. He said: "I think I’ll leave that [the music] to my dad! There’s really no following the act there."

Jake's son is Jon Bon Jovi

He added that surprisingly it's films that bond the father-son duo. He continued: "I love movies. I love films. I grew up watching the greats.

"That’s really a special connection that I had growing up with my dad, even, is how we’d watch movies all the time. Every weekend we’d watch a movie and it was the classics, like The Blues Brothers, Animal House, Ferris Bueller's Day Off."

