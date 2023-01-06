Jennifer Garner sports bold hairstyle in throwback photo with A-list co-star The 13 Going on 30 star was quite a chameleon at the time

Jennifer Garner has never been one to shy away from sporting a distinct new look from time to time, but her classic image has largely remained the same over the years.

However, she gave fans a look at one of her more bold transformations from the past few years, sharing a throwback of herself looking quite unlike the Jennifer we know.

She struck a powerful pose in a maroon and black fur coat while sporting a brunette bob with matching maroon highlights and red frosted tips.

The haircut definitely made her look like a whole other person, especially paired with her sleek sunglasses, although the sight beside her was more familiar.

She stood next to Bradley Cooper, also dressed in a patterned jacket, a black tank, and shades, indicating that it was a throwback from their Alias days when they were co-stars and close friends, which they remain to this day.

Jennifer shared the photograph in honor of Bradley's birthday as she wrote: "You're not on social media, so I can embarrass you – happy birthday, Bradley."

Jennifer shared a special throwback in honor of her friend and co-star

The two co-starred on the series together from 2001-06, and while many fans hoped they'd embark on a romantic relationship, and rumors did swirl, they've remained simply close friends throughout the years.

Jennifer has spoken of her love for the actor, saying in 2018 after he'd been honored for his film work: "I know the heart and stomach of Bradley Cooper.

"Bradley, what's happening to you now is a pure joy to those who know you, especially to those of us who've known you from the start.

"It turns out you weren't just handsome all along. You were also a wonder, and you are welcome at my table anytime."

Bradley first met Jennifer when he'd moved to Los Angeles to work in Alias

Back in 2009, Bradley got to gush about his relationship with the mom-of-three as well, sharing: "She was one of the first people I met when I stepped onto Los Angeles soil. And she was very maternal, even then.

"The first time I saw her, I was in the production office when we were shooting the pilot, and this girl comes in, glowing. She had just baked cookies, which she was offering to me, and I was like, 'That is who’s playing Sydney Bristow?'"

