Jennifer Garner reveals how she's feeling so far in 2023 - and everyone is in agreement

Jennifer Garner shared a New Year's video that had friends - including 9-1-1: Lone Star's Gina Torres and author Amanda Haas - and fans in agreement.

"January 3rd. Me. Every year," Jennifer captioned the video, which you can view below. "Yep," laughed Gina as Michelle Pfieffer left laughing emojis and Amanda wrote: "I feel this deeply."

The video showed a Hawaiian monk seal on the beach burrowing into the sand as it slowly made its way out the water before giving up and lying face first with its fins out to the side.

In December the actress took to social media to show off her fabulously festive home ahead of Christmas with the 13 Going on 30 star, 50, posting a hilarious video to her Instagram account which showed her dressed in an inflatable Santa outfit and standing in front of her decadent Christmas tree.

But on December 22 she appeared to have jetted off somewhere else for the holidays, as she shared a snap on the plane after having bumped into her former on-screen husband Edgar Ramirez.

The pair coincidentally happened to be sitting next to each other for their respective trips and they marked the sweet happenstance with an adorable selfie where they could be seen holding hands and smiling from ear to ear. Jennifer captioned the sweet photo, writing: "When you board a plane and your seatmate is your movie husband. @edgarramirez25," alongside a love heart emoji.

Jennifer bumped into Edgar on a flight

The pair starred in the 2021 film Yes Day! and Jennifer cheekily admitted in an interview that same year that she added more kiss scenes in the blockbuster because his lips were "so delicious".

Asked by theSkimm what was the best part about working with the Venezuelan actor, the mother-of-three admitted: "He is delicious. His accent... I kept adding a kiss to a scene because his lips are so just… he's so delicious."

Edgar has previously heaped praise on Jennifer for giving him the opportunity to star in his first comedy. "[It was] my first comedy, you know, and I was terrified," he revealed to Sky News, adding: "Actually I think that this is the character that is closer to myself because I'm super silly. I'm so grateful to Jennifer first and foremost, you know, because of the invitation."

