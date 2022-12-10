Jennifer Garner praises 'beloved' Celine Dion after singer shares heartbreaking health diagnosis

Jennifer Garner is among the many celebrities who have paid tribute to Celine Dion after the singer shared heartbreaking news with fans.

POPULAR NOW: Today Show 3rd hour announces incoming departure from NBC studios

"The most beloved woman, please take care of yourself, we will all be here waiting for you," Jennifer commented on Celine's recent post after she revealed she has been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome.

WATCH: Celine Dion shares details of diagnosis

Loading the player...

"We love you Celine, you have given us so much. We will be here when you are ready. Sending you love and healing," added Leona Lewis while Kristen Chenoweth shared: "We all love you, everywhere. Please please know whenever you get back out there, so many people will be waiting. Concentrate on you now ! Thank you for letting the world see and hear from you. I will be praying for you, your doctors , your family. God bless you Celine Dion."

Celine took to social media on Thursday to explain her diagnosis in an emotional video in which she welled up in tears and detailed the effects that her illness has on her.

RELATED: The reason behind Celine Dion's weight loss revealed

READ: Selma Blair reduces fans to tears with emotional new appearance amid MS battle

"I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through…It hurts me to tell you that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February," she said.

The much-loved superstar has had to tearfully cancel and postpone numerous tour dates due to "persistent muscle spasms," over the past year.

Celine has been forced to postpone her tour

Stiff Person Syndrome is a rare neurological disorder. Symptoms include muscle rigidity in the trunk and arms, often triggered by noise, touch and emotional distress; Celine's condition is characterised by muscle spasms.

People with SPS often suffer from frequent falls, because they lack defensive reflexes to save themselves. It's not known what causes the disorder, and it's often misdiagnosed as Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia, psychosomatic illness, or anxiety and phobia.

Celine has been suffering for years

Her sister, Claudette Dion, had previously opened up about the star's health back in November 2021. Talking to French magazine, Voici, she said: "What's happening to her is sad. But it's not serious, otherwise she would have told me. Celine always confides in me and asks for advice when something is wrong. I know she's in good spirits."

When she first revealed that she had medical problems affecting her performance she said she was undergoing treatment for it - and she continues to do so.

In January 2022, Celine canceled the North American leg of her Courage world tour for the same reason, saying: "I was really hoping that I'd be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.