Jennifer Garner jets off with 'husband' Edgar Ramirez - fans react

Jennifer Garner took to social media on Thursday with the sweetest photo alongside her on-screen husband Edgar Ramirez as they jetted off together - but it's not what you think.

The pair coincidentally happened to be sitting next to each other for their respective trips and they marked the sweet happenstance with an adorable selfie where they could be seen holding hands and smiling from ear to ear.

Jennifer captioned the sweet photo, writing: "When you board a plane and your seatmate is your movie husband. @edgarramirez25," alongside a love heart emoji.

The sweet moment attracted a mountain of comments from friends and fans who rushed to the comments section to shair their messages for the duo.

The pair were so happy to see each other!

Actress Jenna Ortega was one of the first to weigh in writing: "You're kidding!!!!" A second added: "

One fan wrote: "Awwwwww loveeeee it," alongside a string of loved up emoji." A second penned: "Omg, that’s so great."

The pair starred in the 2021 film Yes Day! , and cheekily admitted in an interview that year she added more kiss scenes in the blockbuster because his lips were "so delicious".

The star chatted about Edgar to theSkimm

Asked by theSkimm what was the best part about working with the Venezuelan actor, the mother-of-three admitted: "He is delicious. His accent... I kept adding a kiss to a scene because his lips are so just… he's so delicious."

Edgar has previously heaped praise on Jennifer for giving him the opportunity to star in his first comedy.

"[It was] my first comedy, you know, and I was terrified," he revealed to Sky News, before adding: "Actually I think that this is the character that is closer to myself because I'm super silly.

"I'm so grateful to Jennifer first and foremost, you know, because of the invitation."

