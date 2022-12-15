Jennifer Garner impresses fans with unlimited talent as she reveals daunting new skill The actress has previously shown off skills in woodwork, farming, and bee-keeping

What can't she do! It appears there is no limit to the lengths Jennifer Garner will go to get some good Christmas decorations and accessories.

The star is a woman of many talents, and impressed fans as she undertook a daunting challenge all for some nice Christmas ornaments.

She is not one to ever shy away from getting her hands dirty, and her latest activity is no exception, as she honed her iron forging skills to make some festive decorations for her home.

Jennifer took to Instagram to reveal just how committed she is to having her house in tip-top holly jolly shape, by taking control and making her own wrought iron ornaments for it.

The video sees her looking at the heavy machinery with some trepidation but ready to forge her own festive pieces, quickly appearing like a natural as she handled impossibly hot, moldable iron with prongs.

Throughout the clip, she goes on to hammer, shape, twist and clip the metal into leaf shaped hooks, which she proudly showed off at the end.

Jen's talent knows no bounds

Giving a sweet shout-out to her friends Matt and Tessie Wallace of Wallace Metal Works, she wrote in her caption: "Nothing makes my bells jingle like West Virginia artisans."

She added: "My friends, Matt & Tessie @wallacemetalworks, invited me to their forgery this summer (after designing and making the most beautiful fire screens for my house) and talked me through crafting one of their coveted hand forged Christmas ornaments."

She truly is fearless!

Amid the shopping extravaganza that the holiday season can be, the actress called on fans to support the small businesses in their communities, writing: "Remember when you’re shopping for the holidays — support your local artists!"

Fans were thoroughly impressed, with one cheekily making a pun out of her iconic Alias character, Sydney Bristow, commenting: "Sydney Bri-STONE," as others added: "These are gorgeous. How fun," and: "So very cool to see you making them," as well as: "Bravo!!! Welding and forge is such great fun. Terrific!!"

