Prince Harry's close friendship with Coldplay's Chris Martin revealed The Duke of Sussex and the Coldplay musician go way back

Prince Harry may have friends in all corners of the world, but it seems he has only acknowledged a handful of close confidants in his extraordinary memoir, Spare - including Coldplay star Chris Martin!

In the autobiography, which is due to be published globally on Tuesday, the Duke makes a special dedication to his loved ones, his wife Meghan Markle and their children, Archie and Lilibet, as well as his mother-in-law Doria.

The acknowledgements also go to Chris, Oprah Winfrey, James Corden, Tyler Perry, Nacho Figueras and his wife Delfina Blaquier for "their unwavering friendship and support".

But many will be left wondering how his friendship with the Coldplay frontman came about. It's likely the pair remained close after Harry enlisted the support of Chris and his bandmates for his Sentebale concert at Kensington Palace back in June 2016.

The concert was held to raise funds and awareness of the challenges faced by young people affected by HIV/AIDS in sub-Saharan Africa.

Prince Harry and Chris pictured back in 2016 at the Sentebale concert

The Prince proved his cool credentials by joining the band on stage for their finale song Up & Up, shaking hands with Chris when the performance came to an end.

Speaking after the show, Prince Harry said: "Thank you to Coldplay – thank you so much, you've rocked the palace, you've rocked the palace."

Back in 2014, Chris had written a song for the inaugural Invictus Games. The pair were pictured on social media in the recording studio ahead of the musical release, which was based on William Ernest Henley’s 19th-century poem, Invictus.

It's also highly likely that their bond strengthened when Harry relocated to Montecito, California with Chris only living 63 miles away in Malibu.

