Prince Harry clarifies if Prince William asked him not to marry Meghan Markle The Duke and Duchess of Sussex married on 19 May 2018

Despite the tensions between the Sussexes and the Prince and Princess of Wales over the past few years, the question of Prince Harry's decision to marry Meghan Markle was never an issue.

During his first televised interview to promote his new memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex has confirmed that his brother, Prince William, never tried to "dissuade" him from starting a life with the American actress.

"No, he never tried to dissuade me from marrying Meghan," he confirmed to ITV journalist Tom Bradby on Sunday night. "But he aired some concerns, and said, 'This is going to be really hard for you.'

"And still to this day, I don't truly understand which part of what he was talking about. Maybe he predicted what the British press' reaction was going to be."

After finding the ideal partner, the Duke hoped the four of them would get along but stereotyping caused a "bit of a barrier" with Prince William and Princess Kate when it came to welcoming Meghan.

"I had put a lot of hope in the idea that it'd be William and Kate and me and whoever," he explained. "I thought the four of us would bring me and William closer together, we could go out and do work together, which I did a lot as the third wheel to them, which was fun at times but also, I guess, slightly awkward at times as well.

Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding took place on 19 May 2018

"I don't think they were ever expecting me to get into a relationship with someone like Meghan who had a very successful career."

The dad-of-two added: "The idea of the four of us being together was always a hope for me. Before it was Meghan, whoever it was going to be, I always hoped that the four of us would get on. But very quickly it became Meghan versus Kate.

"And that, when it plays out so publicly, you can't hide from that, right? Especially when within my family you have the newspapers laid out pretty much in every single palace and house that is around."

Prince Harry sat with Tom Bradby to discuss his new book

Harry, 38, also revealed his decision to write his memoir was because it felt like a good time to tell his story.

"(After) 38 years of having my story told by so many different people with intentional spin and distortion, (it) felt like a good time to own my story and be able to tell it for myself," he said. "You know, I don't think that if I was still part of the institution that I would have been given this chance to. So, I'm actually really grateful that I've had the opportunity to tell my story because it's my story to tell."

