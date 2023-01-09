Joe Sugg holidays without girlfriend Dianne Buswell following Christmas apart The YouTuber took to social media

Joe Sugg shared a glimpse inside his blissful vacation with a group of friends, just weeks after spending Christmas apart from his girlfriend, Dianne Buswell.

Over on Instagram, Joe, 31, posted a series of sun-soaked updates documenting his post-Christmas break in South Africa. Among the snapshots, the former Strictly contestant posted a video of himself cruising along a tranquil river in the morning sun.

He captioned his carefree clip: "What a beautiful morning."

Joe's exotic trip comes after he and his girlfriend Dianne opted to spend Christmas apart. Whilst Dianne returned home to her native Australia, Joe spent the festive period with his family and friends in the UK.

Joe posted a series of breathtaking updates

At the time, fans speculated as to whether the loved-up duo had called it quits. Reacting to Dianne's radiant plane selfie, one fan questioned: "Where's Joe?" whilst another asked: "Have Dianne and Joe ended it...? Feel like I don't see them together anymore."

Despite swirling rumours, Dianne appeared to rubbish these reports with a series of loved-up updates. On Friday, the flame-haired professional dancer posted a snapshot of the smitten duo enjoying a sweet video call. Joe could be seen playfully sticking his tongue out as Dianne paused to chat with her little niece.

Hinting at their ongoing romance, Dianne captioned her screenshot: "Morning funcle Joe," alongside a smiling purple heart.

Dianne and Joe met on the set of Strictly Come Dancing

Lovebirds Dianne and Joe have been together for over four years, after first meeting on the set on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2018.

Sharing his initial fears of going public with Dianne, doting Joe explained: "My audience was very protective over me. But they instantly accepted Dianne, because we were partnered on Strictly, so after the show finished and we got together, they already felt like they knew her well."

The duo have since relocated from London to rural Sussex where they share a gorgeous home complete with a stunning garden, stylish interiors and a bold blue kitchen.

