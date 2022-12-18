Dianne Buswell delights with bridal look amid special celebrations The Strictly star looks stunning

Strictly's Dianne Buswell shared a gorgeous photo to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, where the star was in a celebratory mood.

The picture showed the glam dancer in a wedding dress, with her iconic red hair curled and pulled back from her face, decorated with white faux flowers.

SEE: Bridesmaid Dianne Buswell sparks reaction in low-cut dress in new wedding clip

Behind her stood two of the people who work on Strictly. Dianne uploaded the beautiful bridal look as she looked back on the series following Saturday's final.

The snap was taken when she and her partner on the show, DJ Tyler West, danced a wedding-themed Charleston to Flash Bang Wallop from Half a Sixpence for Movie Week.

WATCH: Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg reveal controversial Christmas tree decorations

Loading the player...

The Strictly star opened the show alongside her fellow professionals with a fabulous performance to Encanto's We Don't Talk About Bruno which also saw her tying the knot!

MORE: Dianne Buswell's behind-the-scenes wedding photo with Amy Dowden will confuse you

SEE: Strictly's Dianne Buswell shares stunning swimsuit photo after major transformation

At the time, the Australian teased her partner Joe Sugg: "OK so I got married twice in one night, sorry Joe," adding a string of laughing-face emojis.

The star shared a fabulous nostalgic photo

Joe and Dianne have been dating since 2019 after they partnered in the competition, making it to the final.

The pair went on to buy a home together and seem more loved up than ever, with the YouTube star even joining Dianne and Tyler for rehearsals.

Looking back nostalgically on the 2022 series of the show, Dianne also shared a photo from the launch show on 7 September and snaps of herself smiling with Carlos Gu, watching Tyler complete the London Marathon and sporting her incredible Doctor Who-themed Halloween look.

Dianne partnered Tyler on this year's series

Dianne also posted her congratulations to the series' winner Hamza Yassin, who beat out tough competition from Helen Skelton, Fleur East and Molly Rainford to lift the glitterball trophy alongside Jowita Przystal.

On Saturday, the redhead had shared a photo with her long-time friend Gorka Marquez, Helen's partner, wishing the pair well.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.