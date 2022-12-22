Dianne Buswell stuns in zippy swimsuit during solo Christmas break in Australia

Dianne Buswell is currently soaking up the Australian sunshine and we are only a tad jealous. The Strictly star is spending the festive period with her loved ones down under and has been documenting her solo trip back home with fans online.

Dianne served up a masterclass in beach babe dressing as she snapped a radiant selfie while basking in the Aussie heat. She channelled serious It-girl vibes in a zippy, electric blue swimsuit featuring contrasting blue trim panels and a figure-skimming fit.

The dancer paired the quirky swimsuit with an on-trend crochet bucket hat, boasting a sweet colour palette of cream, mint, cornflower blue and chocolate brown. The enviable headwear perfectly accentuated the star's recently dyed locks – which now showcase candy floss highlights with raspberry undertones.

For maximum comfort, Dianne stepped out in a pair of hareem pants that featured a functional elasticated waistband and a subdued colour scheme. She went bare-faced as she documented her latest look, subsequently sharing the image via her Instagram Stories.

Dianne Buswell looked stunning in the blue swimsuit

She captioned the post: "All the colours," hinting to her kaleidoscopic outfit.

The ITV star posed for the image beside a graffitied wall, which showed off a striking mustard backdrop and a playful illustration of a blue whale.

The star showed off her candy cane-coloured locks

Strictly sweethearts Dianne and her partner Joe Sugg are set to spend Christmas apart this year, due to Dianne jetting off to Australia for Christmas.

Over on Instagram, the 33-year-old professional dancer shared a carousel of photos earlier this week, documenting her luxurious flight home.

Dianne included a handful of glamorous outfit snaps, giving centre stage to her festive red and pink ensemble which perfectly matched her candy cane-hued hair.

The TV star captioned her photos: "I'm almost in the land of oz!!!! What a difference 24 hours of flying makes [laughing face emoji] then vs now! Been practicing my Australian accent on the plane! I’m rusty!"

