Strictly's Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg set to spend Christmas apart – details Dianne is travelling to Bunbury

Strictly sweethearts Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg are set to spend Christmas apart this year, with Dianne jetting off to her native Australia.

Over on Instagram, the 33-year-old professional dancer shared a carousel of photos documenting her luxurious flight home.

Dianne included a handful of glamorous outfit snaps, giving centre stage to her festive red and pink ensemble which perfectly matched her candy cane-hued hair.

Elsewhere, Dianne included a series of candid photos of herself sipping a hot drink whilst wrapped in a plush duvet.

The TV star captioned her photos: "I'm almost in the land of oz!!!! What a difference 24 hours of flying makes [laughing face emoji] then vs now! Been practicing my Australian accent on the plane! I’m rusty!"

Fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Now that's the way to travel!! Have a wonderful family time," whilst a second noted: "Have an amazing Christmas with your family."

Dianne is spending Christmas with her family

"Love this whole look, you beaut!" gushed a third, and a fourth added: "Have a great time with your lovely mum and dad."

Whilst Dianne and Joe haven't revealed their Christmas plans in full, Joe will no doubt be spending time with his parents in Wiltshire, whilst also finding the time to visit his sister Zoe and his little niece, Ottilie.

The professional dancer documented her journey

Although the loved-up couple are spending the festive period apart, Dianne and Joe got into the spirit of things by adorning their house with a plethora of stunning decorations. Watch the video to see why the big reveal caused a controversy...

Joe and Dianne started dating at the end of 2018 after being partnered up on Strictly, and Joe later confessed that the professional dancer is his first real relationship.

During a chat with The Sunday Times, the YouTube star said: "Dianne is my first girlfriend. Other than, like, my penpal from when I was ten."

The loved-up couple live in Sussex

And in an exclusive chat with HELLO!, the lovebirds opened up about their future baby plans. Dianne revealed: "I definitely see children in my future. One day, I'd love to [start a family], for sure. I love kids."

