Dianne Buswell shares heartwarming photo alongside Joe Sugg ahead of Aussie departure

Strictly star Dianne Buswell virtually caught up with her YouTuber boyfriend, Joe Sugg, on Thursday after the lovebirds spent the festive period apart.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the professional dancer, 33, posted a snapshot of the smitten duo enjoying a sweet video call. UK-based Joe, 31, cheekily stuck his tongue out as Dianne paused to chat with her little niece.

Dianne captioned her screenshot: "Morning funcle Joe," alongside a smiling purple heart.

Back in December, Dianne jetted off to Australia for a relaxing Christmas break with her family. Joe, meanwhile, remained in England where he travelled to Somerset to be with his friends and family.

Dianne was joined by her little niece

At the time, concerned fans questioned whether the TV stars had called it quits, with many Instagram followers questioning their decision to spend Christmas apart.

After rumours started swirling of a possible breakup, Dianne raced to quash online speculation with a screenshot of the loved-up couple chatting via FaceTime.

The couple met on the set of Strictly in 2018

Dianne's romantic moment with Joe comes after the Aussie native made the most of her final few days back home in Bunbury.

Sharing a sneak peek into her blissful break, Dianne took to Instagram with a series of stunning updates. Among the snapshots, the professional dancer posted a breathtaking photo of herself rocking a vibrant green bikini.

Dianne looked flawless in her broderie swimwear which she teamed with a sporty baseball cap, Ray Ban sunglasses and a striped tote bag. The TV star wore her flaming red locks loose beneath her hat whilst keeping her face bare for the ultimate au naturel beach look.

Dianne looked radiant in her colourful swimwear

"Making the most of these blue skies and sandy beaches while I can!!!!" Dianne captioned her snapshot.

Fans were quick to heap praise on the dancer, with one writing: "Soak up those rays [sun emoji] Dianne before you need to get back to your UK home for rehearsals, looking fabulous as always," whilst a second noted: "Stunning!! Enjoy every second."

"Hope you're having the best time, looks so, so beautiful there," chimed a third, and a fourth quipped: "Don’t blame you! Although it's a balmy 12° here and not raining."

