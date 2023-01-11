Exclusive: Giovanni Pernice's sweet gesture to Rose Ayling-Ellis one year on from win - revealed Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice has partnered with Actimel

Be honest with yourself, are you still keeping up with your fitness resolutions you made at the start of the year? There's nothing wrong if you're not, but if stopping this habit is all too common for you, you might be wondering why.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice has revealed why so many don't keep to their resolutions and it's because they try to do too much too quickly. The professional dancer explained: "We just put so much pressure or we're trying to achieve too big a goal instead of getting small ones and achieve them, instead of drastic ones just get a realistic goal."

He added: "People say from the first of January I'm never gonna drink again, but that's not true, is it? Because after ten days you're going to start again? Get that realistic one and then you can improve it."

Giovanni has partnered with Actimel to try and inspire people to do "little movements" like a small dance during the day in order to keep their fitness levels up.

He said: "For instance, when you wake up in the morning, you brush your teeth and little daily habits could change people's perspective on how to use your day. Also vitamin D is important, so get an extra hour sleep."

The Strictly professional wants to get the nation moving

Speaking about his own resolutions, he revealed that he wants to "eat healthier" because he is touring the nation this year, with standards easy to drop.

Giving fans a small taste of the tour, he shared: "I am trying to bring a little of my home to my new home, I want to show the people what Italy is like and the specific scenes and our own traditions.

"For instance, we will show what the traditional looks like when you get married what the traditional looks like."

He also teased that he would be attempting to sing once again onstage.

The star has partnered with Actimel

In 2021, Giovanni captured the hearts of the nation when dancing with Rose Ayling-Ellis and he spoke highly of her performance in As You Like It, and shared they still communicate in sign language and that he's able to hold a "basic conversation".

He added: "Sign language which is like learning a new completely different language, you slowly learn and there's so much that people don't really understand.

"When I started I was like 'Oh gosh, this is a full on language'. Slowly we are getting there definitely improving and something that I want to keep doing and I think we all should do it."

And on her starring role, he gushed: "I definitely want to see her and the reviews and absolutely fantastic. I mean, Rose is just brilliant."

