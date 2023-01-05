Has Strictly star Hamza Yassin fallen out with Giovanni Pernice? Are the two Strictly stars not getting along?

Strictly Come Dancing star Hamza Yassin has sparked rumours that he is feuding with Giovanni Pernice after unfollowing him on Instagram. The Sun revealed that Hamza was previously following Giovanni alongside several other Strictly pros and contestants – prompting fans to question whether the pair have had a fall out.

The unfollowing has come shortly after it was reported that Giovanni is currently dating Hamza's dance partner Jowita Przystał. Hamza and Jowita became close friends on the show – and even raised the Glitterball trophy together as the 2022 winners. However, the two of them have only said that they are friends during their time on the show – and even raised the Glitterball trophy together as the 2022 winners.

Thanking Jowita for getting him to the finish line, Hamza wrote on Instagram: " Let me start by thanking my dance partner @jowitaprzystal. As I said yesterday you are an angel disguised as a human being, a ray of sunshine! Thank you for your trust and guidance throughout this incredible journey.

"You shone a light for me that got me through some tough weeks, and you have been by my side every step of the way. You will go on to do great things in your life. It was my pleasure to be your student. I will forever be grateful for how you have changed my life."

Hamza and Jowita won the 2022 series

Giovanni and Jowita, who worked together on the show for the first time last year, are said to be a couple after developing a romance during the latest series, with The Sun reporting they have even been spotted kissing backstage.

The professional dancers are yet to comment on the reports, but the two have been pictured leaving Giovanni's London-based home separately in recent days.

