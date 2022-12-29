Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis have play fight as they reunite The pair won Strictly in 2021

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis stole the nation's heart during their time on Strictly Come Dancing, with fans falling in love with their enduring friendship.

Rose is currently performing onstage in As You Like It, and on Thursday, the Italian dancer revealed that he had gone to watch her in action, and they enjoyed a small reunion backstage. Giovanni looked very dapper in a black tailored suit as he put his arm around his former dance partner, who looked gorgeous in a knitted jumper and pair of jeans.

But it appears that Rose finally got her own back after his strict teaching style, with one photo showing her with an unimpressed look, before a final photo sees her putting the Italian pro in a head-lock!

In his caption, he said: "Another amazing evening, watching my second partner in crime @rose.a.e at @sohoplace with As You Like It. Brilliant performances!

"Suit jacket, of course, by @zebelbespoke #paidparnership."

The image excited the pair's legions of fans, as one enthused: "ROSEGIO REUNION WE LOVE TO SEE IT!" while a second shared: "Thankyou Gio for supporting Rose."

Fans loved Rose and Giovanni's reunion

A third added: "Gorgeous, please do some TV together you are so entertaining without even trying. Rose you are totally blooming, so pleased for you," and a fourth said: "Lovely pictures. I knew you would enjoy it. Rose is a legend."

The pair had another big moment to celebrate recently, as they marked the one-year anniversary of them lifting the Glitterball Trophy on Strictly Come Dancing.

Sharing a photo of the pair lifting the Glitterball Trophy, Giovanni penned: "That indescribable feeling! Today @rose.a.e and I pass our crown of reigning champions to another incredible couple and believe me when I say that everyone deserves to win!

Rose got Giovanni back for his strict dance training

"Good luck and please remember to vote for your faves, we all do have faves and thanks to all of you for supporting and watching another series of @bbcstrictly!! There is no show without you always grateful to be part of this incredible family."

Rose reshared the post on her Instagram Stories, and added: "One year ago! Good luck to all the couples tonight. It is such a wonderful feeling.

"I will watch it on iPlayer tomorrow cos I am performing tonight. Turning off social media cos I'm going to do my very best to avoid spoiler[s]!"

