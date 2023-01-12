Strictly's Janette Manrara makes very candid admission about 'tough days' The professional dancer presents It Takes Two

Strictly star Janette Manrara shared a glimpse inside her latest life struggles amid training for Strictly Come Dancing Live.

Over on Instagram Stories, the Miami-born pro dancer posted a reflective message detailing her "tough days," and lack of incentive.

"Woke up this morning feeling 'meh'. Unmotivated, uninspired (and I have a lot to do). So... I put my gym gear on and hit the gym, then came home and dressed up to meet a friend and now I'm back to happier me," she candidly confessed.

Sharing a few helpful tips, Janette continued: "Wanted to share this to express how much being physically active and socialising can help when you're having those tougher days.

The TV star took to social media

"So next time you feel 'meh,' get moving, call a friend, write, mediate, or pop on something that you love, whatever works for you. We all have funny days, it's how we deal with them that matters…"

Janette's poignant social media post comes after the 39-year-old relished spending time with her family back home in Miami. Trading the dismal UK weather for a spot of sunshine, Janette made the most of her exotic trip by relaxing on the beach with her family.

Janette enjoyed a sun-drenched getaway

Taking to Instagram, the It Takes Two presenter posted a carousel of envy-inducing snapshots featuring palm tree-studded parks and pristine beaches. Among the photos, Janette also included a joyous sun-kissed selfie alongside her brother, Alejandro, and her mum, Maritza.

Janette looked positively glowing in a topical pink bikini emblazoned with exotic green leaves. She teamed her plunging number with a sporty baseball cap, gold earrings and a nude manicure.

Janette is married to her co-star Aljaz Skorjanec

"Beach day w/ mom and my little brother," the TV star penned in her caption.

Fans were quick to heap praise on the dancer, with one writing: "LOVEEEE this bikini colors on you!!!!," whilst a second noted: "Love these photos!! Janette you look amazing! I love that bikini so much!"

"Love this! So glad you are having a great time with your family," remarked a third, and a fourth added: "Your momma is gorg too, where is this in the USA looks lovely."

