Janette Manrara shows off major hair transformation in halter neck pink jumpsuit

Janette Manrara took to social media on Thursday to share a glimpse of her incredible hair transformation she showcased on Strictly Come Dancing last week.

The professional dancer, 38, reshared a fabulous reel from her hair stylist, Luca Jones, who put together the incredible look for the shows last week. The clip showed Janette posing with her iconic brunette bob and then, as if by magic, was captured sporting a long high ponytail in the same chestnut shade.

Whilst Jannette simply reshared the video to her Instagram Stories, stylist Luca made a candid confession about the incredible updo in the caption of the fabulous post on his Instagram feed.

He confessed: "Had so much fun creating these looks for @jmanrara last week for @bbcstrictlyitt still can’t believe the strength in that gel to slick up the short bob into a high pony. Makeup by the incredible @summerdyason #ittakestwo @bbcstrictly #hairstyles #strictly #strictlycomedancing #hairdresser @kitchhair."

Janette looked sensational

In the first few moments of the video, Janette could be seen rocking her usual do in the most fabulous vibrant pink jumpsuit which featured a sultry halterneck, pockets on either side and was embellished with large black buttons.

The stunning ensemble was completed with touches of bright eyeshadow in the same pink shade as well as brushes of subtle rosy lipgloss.

As she switched into her stylish ponytail, her outfit also transformed into a long-sleeved black leather dress that featured oversized shoulders and a deep V neckline.

The transformation was incredible

Janette's dynamic makeup look also transitioned from the electric pink hues to a classic smokey eye in black and brown shades. The star also opted for another pair of false eyelashes and lashings of nude lipstick.

Strictly professional Nancy Xu was quick to comment on the post and left three heart eye emojis, Carlos Gu also showed he was a fan and liked the post.

