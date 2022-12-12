Janetta Manrara gushes she's 'back to square one' in Aljaz marriage following Strictly exit The professional dancers on Strictly for eight years

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec have previously admitted that Strictly Come Dancing helped them develop their early relationship, but what about how their marriage has been affected now they've both left the competition?

The It Takes Two presenter, 38, and the professional dancer, 32, tied the knot in July 2017 and appeared alongside one another in the BBC show for eight years. However, Janette announced a career change in 2021 when she chose to segue into presenting, while Aljaz followed suit and revealed in March 2022 that he would not be returning.

WATCH: Strictly's Aljaz and Janette's love story from the very beginning

Now, Janette has admitted that they no longer have conflicting schedules which allows them to spend more time together. In fact, they are currently touring with their festive show, A Christmas to Remember, which she said has been like "going back to square one" in their relationship.

"When he was doing Strictly, I would barely see him because we were on different schedules. It takes over your life so now I spend a lot more time with him, which is really nice," she told The Mirror.

The couple credited Strictly for helping their relationship develop

The couple first met in 2010 when Janette flew to London to perform alongside Aljaz in Burn The Floor. There was an instant attraction, with Janette saying her now-husband looked like Prince Charming while Aljaz joked he was ready to propose after just five hours.

Janette credited Strictly for helping them build a relationship, as the couple both lived in previous countries in the past. She explained: "Strictly was a blessing, we were able to stay together. Because I was living in LA at the time, and he was obviously still in Slovenia, and the show was about to end, and we were both like, 'Okay now what?'

Aljaz and Janette got married in 2017 in front of their Strictly co-stars

"You know, I’m going to have to go back to work in LA, he’s going to have to go back to Slovenia, we’re going to try the long-distance thing but that is a massive distance. When we both got Strictly, that's when we were like, 'Oh my god, it worked!'"

Seven years later, they exchanged vows in three "perfectly imperfect" celebrations in London, Slovenia and Miami over the course of three weeks.

