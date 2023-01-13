Shakira breaks silence after new song taking aim at ex Gerard Pique divides opinions The official video has been watched over 40 million times on YouTube

Shakira released her new song with producer Bizarrap on Thursday, making headlines across the world due to its surprising lyrics.

The song, which has been listened by over 50 million people in its first 24 hours on YouTube, seemingly take swipe at her ex Gerard Pique and his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti.

In one part of the new track, Shakira sings: "I wish you well with my supposed replacement…You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo, you traded a Rolex for a Casio."

Singing about Pique, she adds: "Sorry, I already caught another plane. I'm not coming back here, I don't want another disappointment. You go around saying you're a champion. When I needed you, you gave your worst version."

Shakira took to Twitter to react to the success of her new song

She also sings that despite her ex having a gym-honed physique, he should "work on his brains."

While all of Shakira's fans have been reacting to her new music on social media, the mother-of-two remained silent, until last night.

The singer takes aim at her ex Gerard and new girlfriend Clara

Taking to Twitter, the singer reacted to a post written by a fan, which read: "With over 2 MILLION tweets, Shakira remains the #1 worldwide trend on Twitter after the release of Shakira || BZRP Music Sessions #53."

Sharing the message to her 53 million fans, Shakira simply added an exploding head emoji and one face holding back tears emoji.

The star later retweeted a message that read: "Shakira's Bizarrap session breaks the record for biggest debut by any Latin song in YouTube history with 50 MILLION views in 24 hours."

Whilst Shakira is no doubt celebrating the success of her new song, she is yet to respond to those accusing her of "internalised misogyny".

Shakira and Gerard were together for eleven years and share two sons

Reacting to the lyrics, a listener commented: "Shakira objectifies and objectifies herself by denigrating her ex's new partner under the phrase 'change a Rolex for a Casio'. We are humans not objects. There is nothing empowering in being mean to another woman. You have to know how to leave."

Another defended Clara, by writing: "A woman who has the right to be with whoever she wants because people don't belong to anyone."