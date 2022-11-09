Shakira reaches custody agreement with Gerard Piqué The two split after eleven years together

Shakira is focusing on moving on and doing what is best for her children following her split from Gerard Piqué.

The longtime couple, who were together for eleven years, split in the summer of 2022. They share two children, Sasha, seven, and Milan, nine.

Now the two have reached a custody agreement regarding their two children, and opened up about their decision.

In a joint statement obtained by ABC News, the former couple stated: "We have signed a custody agreement."

Shakira and Piqué explained: "Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment," adding that: "We appreciate that their privacy will be respected."

Since then, multiple outlets have reported that the two boys will be moving from their father's home city of Barcelona, where the two were born, to Miami, where Shakira's extended family resides.

The two boys will be reportedly living in Miami

In an interview with Elle back in September, the singer opened up about how her children were handling the change, and detailed her efforts to protect them.

"I've remained quiet and just tried to process it all," she said, adding that: "It's been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult."

The star hinted at her break-up in new song Monotonía with Ozuna

The mom-of-two detailed that going through all her latest hardships isn't made easier when it all happens in the spotlight, and revealed that: "I have paparazzi camping outside, in front of my house, 24/7. You know, we can't take a walk in the park like a regular family or go have an ice cream or do any activity without paparazzi following us."

She also said: "I've tried to conceal the situation in front of my kids. I try to do it and to protect them, because that's my number one mission in life. But then they hear things in school from their friends or they come across some disagreeable, unpleasant news online, and it just affects them, you know?"

