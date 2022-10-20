Shakira cries in new music video for 'Monotonia' which hints at her split with Gerard Piqué Watch below

Shakira has released her new song Monotonia alongside Ozuna, and the track seems to reveal the reason behind her split from Gerard Piqué, which was announced earlier this year.

In the song, the mother-of-two begins singing: "It wasn't your fault, it wasn't mine either, it was monotony's fault". She later adds: "I never said anything, but it hurt me, I knew this would happen."

Shakira also revealed the music video for her new track, which was filmed in Manresa, Spain and co-directed by herself and Jaume de la Iguana.

In the music video, Shakira can be seen walking aimlessly through a supermarket before coming across a past love who shoots a cannon launcher to her chest, taking out her heart and creating a huge hole.

In the video Shakira can be seen reaching out for her heart

In the rest of the video, Shakira fights to save her heart despite being presented with many obstacles and at the end, manages to safely guard it in a box, but manages to raise a smile whilst looking down at the key that open it – seemingly hinting that one day she will get to it again.

Shakira has had quite the tumultuous year, not only did she separate from her boyfriend of eleven years, but she has been the subject of a $13.9million tax evasion case by the Spanish government.

The song was released on Wednesday

Speaking about her break up to Elle last month, she admitted: "It's been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult."

Shakira detailed that going through all her latest hardships isn't made easier when it all happens in the spotlight, revealing that: "I have paparazzi camping outside, in front of my house, 24/7. You know, we can't take a walk in the park like a regular family or go have an ice cream or do any activity without paparazzi following us."