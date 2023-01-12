Shakira's string of digs at ex Pique and new girlfriend explained The Whenever, Wherever singer left no stone unturned…

Shakira's latest song Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 has made headlines after its string of digs at her ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique and his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti.

In the new song, of which lyrics were leaked on Wednesday, the She Wolf hitmaker, 45, makes a slew of comparisons against Clara and sounds more determined than ever after splitting with the Barcelona footballer.

In one part of the new track, Shakira sings: "I wish you well with my supposed replacement…You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo, you traded a Rolex for a Casio."

The star is defiant in her new track

Singing about Pique, she added: "Sorry, I already caught another plane I'm not coming back here, I don't want another disappointment…when I needed you, you gave your worst version.She also says that despite her ex having a gym-honed physique, he should "work on his brains."

In another part of the musical number Shakira references her recent tax scandal in the lyrics which ended in the star owing $24million of unpaid tax to the Spanish government.

She sang: "You left me as a neighbor to the mother-in-law with the press at the door and the debt in the Treasury."

Shakira shared a sneak peek of the track on Instagram

The Waka Waka singer discreetly mentions both Pique and Clara's names hidden in the Spanish words 'claramente', which means obviously, and 'salpique' which means to splash.

Shakira and Pique who were together for eleven years and share two sons, Milan, nine and Sasha, seven.

The pair split in June last year and five months later announced they would be sharing custody of their little ones.

In a joint statement, the former couple stated: "We have signed a custody agreement. Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment," adding: "We appreciate that their privacy will be respected."

Since then, multiple outlets have reported that the two boys will be moving from their father's home city of Barcelona, where the two were born, to Miami, where Shakira's extended family resides.

