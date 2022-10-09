Shakira teases new music about her break-up from Gerard Piqué Fans can't wait to know what's coming

Shakira is seemingly up to something big, and her latest social media activity has fans desperately clamoring to find out more.

Since Thursday, 6 October, the star has shared a slew of cryptic social media posts that has fans wondering what message she is trying to send, and to whom.

With a theme of heartbreak, potential infidelity, and tumultuous times, fans can't help but wonder if she is alluding to her recent split from Gerard Piqué, if she has new music coming soon, or both.

Her latest is the biggest statement yet, sharing a clip in which a man with a fancy leather shoe is stepping over a bleeding heart, and the sound of a pulse is set in the background.

In the caption, she wrote in Spanish: "Nunca dije nada, pero me dolía. Yo sabía que esto pasaría," which translates to: "I never said anything, but it hurt me. I knew this would happen."

All of her previous posts have also been in Spanish, and just as cryptic, though the most recent, shared on 8 October, is the first to be an actual video, rather than a vague message written out.

The gory clip left fans on the edge of their seats

The first read, in Spanish: "It wasn't your fault…" and though she didn't include a caption explaining what was coming, her mysteriousness quickly earned her nearly one million likes.

In another post, she appeared to contradict her first statement, adding: "Not mine either," and then finally in a third post, she stated: "It was monotony's fault."

Shakira blamed monotony in a cryptic Instagram post

Though vague, her caption in the latter only added fuel to the fire, with fans wondering if it had something to do with Piqué, who she split from after eleven years together. She wrote: "Don't lie to us, we all know it was his fault."

Fans have been quick to express their theories and hope more music – and clarity – is coming soon, taking to the comments section to write: "I feel like the best album ever is coming soon," and: "No Shakira, you don't have anything monotonous about you," as well as: "Release this song already!"

