Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler make unexpected family announcement - watch video

Bindi Irwin has delighted fans with the announcement of a new addition to her family – DJ the Rhino!

Bindi and her husband Chandler introduced the unexpected new member of the family in a video posted to Australia Zoo's YouTube channel, as well as in a story on her Instagram.

WATCH: Bindi and Chandler introduce DJ the rhino

Loading the player...

"Now, any day spent with DJ is a good day," the 24-year-old conservationist explained.

She continued: "We love DJ with all our hearts. DJ has been with us for many years and he truly does feel like part of the family. He is such a kindhearted Rhino, and he is an awesome dad."

While it's unsure what Bindi and Chandler's adorable baby Grace thinks about the new addition, it's likely she takes after her parents in loving DJ just as much as they do.

Bindi used the lighthearted video to also draw important attention to the challenges Rhino's face in the wild.

Bindi poses with DJ to promote the video on her Instagram story

"[Rhino's] are having a really hard time in the wild at the moment," the self-described Wildlife Warrior said. "These guys face a lot of pressure from habitat destruction to illegal poaching. It's truly devastating what's happening to rhinos in the wild."

"A lot of the threats that they're facing from human impact is due to that big, beautiful horn that DJ has right there," continued Chandler. "Now, DJ’s horn is actually just made out of keratin. It's no different to what our fingernails, what our hair is made out of. So it really has no health benefits. You may as well be eating your own hair. But it is believed that it's used in traditional medicine."

Inspired by the conservation and educational work of her dad Steve Irwin, who coined the term 'Wildlife Warrior', Bindi is always working hard to use her platform for good. Recently, she penned an exclusive letter for HELLO! calling for people to be kinder to wildlife and the planet.

