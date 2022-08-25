Bindi Irwin in tears over emotional family update - watch

Bindi Irwin has shared a heart-warming video of her daughter, Grace, admiring her grandmother 'Bunny' Terri and late grandfather, 'The Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin.

The 24-year-old zookeeper got her - almost 5 million - followers in the feels when she posted the video on her Instagram.

The emotional video sees one-year-old Grace trot to the photo mural of her grandparents with a koala in their arms. Bindi can be heard in the video, saying: "Oh it's koala. Love for koala, and Bunny and Grandpa Crocodile. Good girl."

The Australian conservationist said to her little girl: "I love you sweetheart. Do you love them?" Bindi also got Grace to identify Terri, Steve, and the koala - to which the adorable girl did so in the cutest way!

Bindi also wrote a caption alongside the bittersweet video: "Tears in my eyes as I share this video. We call my mum and dad, Bunny and Grandpa Crocodile with Grace. She loves them (and koalas) dearly."

She continued with the beautiful message: "On every zoo walk she searches for pictures of her grandparents, and it is beyond beautiful", ending it with a heart emoji.

The touching video has been liked by over 480,000 people so far, and the comments will pull on your heartstrings. One user wrote: "I'm telling you Bindi, Grace 100% knows exactly who he is. I have no doubt in my heart he spent time with her in heaven before God sent her to your womb."

Another follower said: "Why did I just cry my eyes out!!! So beautiful…. I just love her. We all still hold Steve close in our hearts too, lil mate."

Steve tragically died in 2006 while he was filming a wildlife documentary. Bindi celebrated her late dad this year on his birthday, with the mother-of-one honouring the legend on Instagram. Despite the hardships of losing her father, Bindi has had many ups.

The TV personality shares Grace with her husband Chandler Powell, who she married in 2020 in an intimate ceremony.

