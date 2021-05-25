Bindi Irwin's daughter looks just like her mother in adorable new photos Bindi and husband Chandler Powell welcomed their daughter on 25 March

Bindi Irwin is basking in the joy of motherhood and marking every milestone in her daughter's life – including celebrating two months since her birth.

The proud new mother shared a series of adorable photos of her bundle of joy, Grace Warrior, on Tuesday in honour of the eight glorious weeks since she was born.

In the snaps, the little tot looks so cute wearing a pink bow on her head and a grey onesie with a koala illustration on the front.

Beside her is a wooden plaque with the words: "I'm two months old today. Crikey," carved into it.

With a beaming smile for the camera, Grace's resemblance to her famous mother was clear to see. Captioning the post, Bindi wrote: "Two months old and our beautiful Grace Warrior is all smiles! She is the happiest little light in the world."

Bindi shares Grace with her husband Chandler Powell. The couple married in a private ceremony at Australia Zoo on 25 March 2020. They welcomed baby Grace, their first child, exactly one year later.

Bindi's daughter Grace looks just like her mother

Announcing her daughter's safe arrival at the time, Bindi shared a beautiful photo of Grace and wrote: "March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter. Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.

"Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s.

Grace was born on her parent's wedding anniversary

"Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior.

"Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed."

