Bindi Irwin's beautiful letter: 'kindness can quite literally change the world' Steve Irwin's daughter writes a beautiful letter exclusively for HELLO!

Bindi Irwin has penned a heartfelt letter exclusively for HELLO! which weaves in all her great first-hand work with Australia Zoo and her passion for conservation.

As a Wildlife Warrior, she has continued to follow in the footsteps of her beloved late dad Steve Irwin. In her own words, Bindi has shared how people can be kinder to wildlife and the planet.

Read her Kind Letter for HELLO! below...

Right now we are living in such an extraordinary era of technological advancement and yet as a society we've never been so out of touch with our natural environment. It;s simple to share something on social media, to discuss the need for kindness and positive change. However, it needs to go beyond talk and 'liking' a post about protecting our Earth. We have to genuinely walk the walk of inspiring one another through kindness and then find the strength within ourselves to take action and create a real difference.

The way we live our lives is our lasting legacy. We all share a responsibility to be kind to each other and our planet.

I describe myself as a Wildlife Warrior. My dad first came up with this term as it encompasses a person who is dedicated to fighting for the protection of all living beings. Personally, my world revolves around wildlife conservation. It's not just what I do, it’s who I am. Many people hear the word 'conservationist' and think of saving little woodland creatures. However, being a conservationist is ultimately about protecting our own species, humans. We are all connected on Mother Earth. Every day I see the impact humans have on our wildlife and wild places. We run the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital that has treated over 100,000 animal patients.

Bindi Irwin with Dr Ludovica Valenza at Australia Zoo

Our goal with every animal is to heal them with the best possible medical care and then release them back to the wild. It's increasingly difficult to keep up with the overwhelming number of patients we see. As wildlife needs increase, so do our efforts. We are part of endangered species breeding programs at my home, Australia Zoo, doing our best to protect some of the world's most at-risk species. We've protected nearly half a million acres of conservation property across Australia and our nonprofit organisation, Wildlife Warriors, funds conservation projects around the world. From employing an anti-poaching patrol in Sumatra protecting tigers to helping save cheetahs in Africa from being killed...

My entire reason for being is to do my best for wildlife conservation.

The great thing is, you don't have to be a conservationist to have kindness for the living beings we share the Earth with. The littlest of things can make a big difference for our planet. Invest in a reusable water bottle, recycle, plant a tree or insect/bird garden in your backyard, turn off the tap when you brush your teeth, volunteer your time at a wildlife organisation in your local area, take part in a clean up the beach day or a local park clean up, and never purchase any wildlife products. These kind acts all add up to become enormous strides for our environment.

Believe in your strength to change the world and never underestimate the power of a kind gesture. That kindness can quite literally change the world.

Love, Bindi Irwin

