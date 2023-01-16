American Idol contestant CJ Harris dies at 31

Former American Idol contestant CJ Harris died aged 31 on Sunday.

The singer, who appeared on American Idol's 13th season in 2014, passed away after what appeared to be a heart attack. He was taken to hospital by ambulance, but sadly was pronounced dead.

News of CJ's death was shared by a family member to TMZ news on Monday.

WATCH: Music stars gone too soon

Loading the player...

The Jasper, Alabama-born vocalist and guitarist came sixth in the show following his successful audition in Salt Lake City with the Allman Brothers Band's Soul Shine.

Commenting on CJ's first performance, judge Keith Urban praised the then 23-year-old: "You sing 'cause you have to sing, not 'cause you want to sing. And, I mean that in the deepest way. And, that's why it's so believable and real."

American Idol's judges showed love for the singer throughout the series, such as when they chose him to be one of their Wild Card choices in the show's semi-final auditions. CJ, full name Curtis 'CJ' Harris, became known for his blend of rock, blues and country sounds.

The singer competed on American Idol's 13th season

While performing on the talent show, CJ gave his rendition of several hit songs including John Mayer's Waiting on the World to Change and American Woman by the Canadian rock band The Guess Who.

Following his time on American Idol, the Alabama-native toured the US with fellow season thirteen contestants and had the opportunity to perform with one of his influences – Darius Rucker. In 2019 he released a debut single, In Love.

The vocalist and guitarist was 31 when he died

Tributes to CJ have been pouring in on social media since his death was announced on Monday as friends and fans react to the news of a promising musical life cut short.

"RIP brother. May your soul rest in eternal peace," said one fan on Twitter.

Another reacting to the news posted: "He was a great singer! RIP."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.