Bob Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo reveals his daughters have offered 'the most comfort' as she reflects on first anniversary of his passing The actor passed away suddenly on 9 January of blunt head trauma

Unbelievably, for both his fans and those closest to him, it has officially been a year since Bob Saget unexpectedly and tragically passed away, on 9 January 2022.

The comedian was on tour and had just performed in Orlando, Florida before he died at age 65 as a result of blunt head trauma, per the Orange County Chief Medical Examiner's Office.

Among adoring fans, friends, and his three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, he left behind his wife Kelly Rizzo – they married in 2018 – who is now reflecting on the past year without her husband.

In honor of the one year anniversary of the comedian's passing, the television personality penned for People Magazine a tribute to him, and detailed what the past year has been like.

She first and foremost thanked all those who have supported her, writing: "I want to thank everyone for the tremendous amount of love and support over this past year."

Kelly was also quick to make note and appreciate the support she has received from Bob's three daughters, revealing: "The most comfort I have received is from Bob's daughters."

In another tribute shared on her Instagram page, Kelly wrote: "I've accepted the reality long ago but it still seems unreal when I see photos or videos of him so full of life."

The Full House lead was previously married to Sherri Kramer from 1982 to 1997. They were highschool sweethearts, having met when he was seventeen after his family moved back to his home city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Of her relationship with his daughters, Kelly further said: "I can't imagine not having each other through this painful journey."

Bob with his three daughters at a Los Angeles event in 2005

She fondly added: "They are true miracles and angels and the gratitude I have that we have each other is immeasurable," also noting: "I thank God for them every day."

As she reflected on the past year, both missing and honoring Bob, she also wrote: "Each day is a mixture of remembering him as my sweet and adorable husband who was my best friend and [would] do everything he could every day to make me feel loved and special… mixed with me remembering him as how the world saw him… a great comedian, a person who could bring out the best in people, and a man with a philanthropic heart who only wanted to help people."

