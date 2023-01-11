Jeff Beck passes away at age 78 His family issued a statement on 11 January

The legendary rock star Jeff Beck has sadly passed away at age 78, his family has revealed.

It is a sad day for rock fans around the world, as the iconic guitarist died at a hospital near his home in Surrey, England on Tuesday, 10 January.

A post on Instagram on behalf of his family confirmed the news, revealing that he suddenly contracted bacterial meningitis.

The heartbreaking statement, shared on 11 January, read: "On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck's passing." They shared a picture in which the English rocker is performing on stage, playing a white electric guitar.

Further, his family added: "After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss."

Born in 1944 in Wallington, United Kingdom, he rose to prominence in the 1960s, replacing fellow legendary rock star Eric Clapton in 1965 as a member of The Yardbirds.

The comments section under the post was quickly flooded with support from mourning fans

He formed his own band three years later, named the Jeff Beck Group, alongside yet another rock icon little known at the time, Rod Stewart. His music style, particularly his guitar skills, were massively influential for fellow British rock stars – including Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page – and beyond.

Rod was quick to issue his own heartbreaking tribute to his former bandmate, writing on Twitter: "Jeff Beck was on another planet. He took me and Ronnie Wood to the USA in the late 60s in his band the Jeff Beck Group and we haven't looked back since.

Jeff with Jim McCarty, Paul Samwell-Smith, Chris Dreja, Keith Relf of The Yardbirds in 1965

The Maggie May singer added: "He was one of the few guitarists that when playing live would actually listen to me sing and respond. Jeff, you were the greatest, my man. Thank you for everything. RIP."

Jeff Beck was on another planet . He took me and Ronnie Wood to the USA in the late 60s in his band the Jeff Beck Group

The two were longtime friends and collaborators

17 Watts? The Birth of British Rock Guitar, a 2000 book by Mo Foster, cites him as having said: "I was interested in the electric guitar even before I knew the difference between electric and acoustic. The electric guitar seemed to be a totally fascinating plank of wood with knobs and switches on it. I just had to have one."

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Cash, who he married in 2005. He is not reported as having had any children.

