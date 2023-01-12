Johnny Depp in heartbreak as he mourns the death of collaborator Jeff Beck The two worked on an album together and performed on stage last year

The start of the new year has not been the easiest for Johnny Depp, who is mourning the unexpected death of a dear friend and music collaborator.

The actor had to say goodbye to legendary musician Jeff Beck, who passed away on Tuesday, 11 January after suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis. He was 78.

Just last year, the music duo had released an album together titled 18, and they also worked on a music video with one another for the album's first single, a song titled This Is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr.

In a press release at the time of the album's debut, Johnny said: "It's an extraordinary honor to play and write music with Jeff, one of the true greats and someone I am now privileged enough to call my brother."

Of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, the late singer said: "I haven't had another creative partner like him for ages," adding: "He was a major force on this record. I just hope people will take him seriously as a musician because it's a hard thing for some people to accept that Johnny Depp can sing rock and roll."

Over the summer of 2022, Jeff was right by the actor's side as he made his return to the spotlight following his trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, as the two performed at the Helsinki Blues Festival at Kaisaniemen Puisto on 19 June in Finland.

Johnny reignited his passion for music with the help of Jeff

Jeff's family confirmed the news of his tragic passing with a statement on Instagram shared a day after his death.

The heartbreaking statement, shared alongside a photo of the English rocker performing on stage, playing a white electric guitar, read: "On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck's passing."

The comments section under the post was quickly flooded with support from mourning fans

Further, his family added: "After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss."

Born in 1944 in Wallington, United Kingdom, he rose to prominence in the 1960s, replacing fellow legendary rock star Eric Clapton in 1965 as a member of the Yardbirds. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Cash, who he married in 2005. He is not reported as having had any children.

