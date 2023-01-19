Gracie McGraw divides fans with brand new photo from her New York apartment Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have three beautiful daughters

Gracie McGraw looked sensational on Wednesday as she posed up a storm from her latest outing in New York - but fans are divided.

The daughter of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, 25, headed out for a cozy day in the city which she documented on her Instagram feed for her 66,900 followers. The wintry snaps saw show the star wrapped up in the coziest white calf-length coat which she accessorized with a chunky green and blue scarf and a brown beanie hat.

Captioning the post, she penned: "Featuring @sweaterpuppies187 groceries," referring to the bag of whole foods groceries positioned next to her on the bench.

The star looks so much like her parents

Fans flocked to comment on the fabulous update but were divided about who of her superstar parents she most takes after. One fan wrote: "Baby girl, you look just like Memaw on these pics!!" but a second added: "Absolutely see your Dad in you!"

Others couldn't help but notice her vibrant glossy red and white sneakers with another follower penning: "Omg but what about those SHOES."

Shortly after her day in the Big Apple, the blonde beauty simply dazzled in a candid shot from her New York apartment which was interrupted by her pooch Baz who made an appearance.

Baz is always photobombing the star

Meanwhile, Gracie candidly posed with a cup of coffee in a pair of black hotpants. She added a cozy forest green cardigan and a casual white T-shirt to her at-home attire.

The star also showed off her freshly chopped platinum locks in the shot as she lifted up one arm and revealed a tattoo on the inside of her forearm.

Gracie, who is the oldest of her two siblings, Maggie Elizabeth, 24, and Audrey Caroline, 21 she recently moved to New York, and has expressed an interest in entering the music industry just like her parents.

Tim and Faith married in 1997 and have been married for over 25 years after meeting at the annual Country Radio Seminar in Nashville in 1994.

