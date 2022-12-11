Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's family holiday tradition needs to be seen The McGraws really go all in

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill maintain quite a festive household with their three daughters, Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey.

And now, with all of them having united for the holidays, it's time to invoke a family tradition – their annual themed holiday parties.

Gracie provided some insight into their parties with a few posts on her Instagram Stories, asking fans to guess what their theme for this year could be.

She then shared a few snapshots from their unbelievable transformations over the years, and it's clear that the country superstars do not pull any punches.

From years past, it looks like they'd taken on all sorts of lore, extending from Game of Thrones to Harry Potter, even featuring Tim dressed as Lucius Malfoy and Maggie as the boy wizard himself.

The McGraws dress up in costume for their themed holiday parties

The look through their years of costumes was certainly quite amusing, and the rising Broadway star then ended with glimpses of their 2022 bash.

She revealed that for this year, they'd gone with a roaring 20s, almost Great Gatsby themed affair at their Nashville family home.

Gracie certainly looked quite stunning in the peek she shared of her outfit, wearing a low-cut flowy black dress with her hair in slick waves and a chain headband.

They've tackled everything from Game of Thrones to Harry Potter

Audrey also provided a glimpse of her look, adorning herself in a platinum blonde bobbed wig and a backless cream-colored dress with a low skirt and a long cigarette holder.

The McGraws definitely know how to do the festive season right, and they got an early start to it last week with youngest daughter Audrey's birthday.

The milestone birthday saw adoring tributes pouring in from each member of the family, celebrating the fact that she'd finally entered adulthood by turning 21.

This year's bash was roaring 20s themed

The family were able to reunite at their Tennessee home for the special celebration, showcasing the tight bond between the five.

