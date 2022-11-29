Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie reveals how different she is from her sister Maggie The two are close but certainly have their differences

Since marrying in 1997, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have not only built incredible careers but also a loving family, and how tight-knit they are is evident.

The longtime country couple have three daughters, Gracie, 25, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 20, and the three have always made clear just how well they get along.

The trio truly have built-in best friends in one another, however, they certainly have their differences, and the oldest, Gracie, just gave hilarious insight into what her sisters are really like.

WATCH: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie suffers fall inside NYC home

The 25-year-old took to Instagram to reveal she was spending a cozy, girls night in with her sister Maggie in her new New York City apartment, but the two were occupying themselves with vastly different things.

She first shared a video on Instagram Stories in which she is recording herself and then pans the camera over to her sister, as the two are sitting on the couch surrounded with pillows and blankets. Both of them are on their laptops, and the aspiring Broadway star wrote: "Me vs Maggie," indicating that what they were watching was definitely not the same.

She later revealed that she was entertaining herself by watching an episode of RuPaul's Drag Race, all the while her younger sister was actually studying for the LSAT.

The two are incredibly close despite their differences

The two definitely have different passions. Gracie appears to be interested in pursuing a career in Broadway and the music industry, while Maggie has been studying public policy for several years.

She graduated from a Master's degree from Stanford just last year, and as of February 2022, according to The Hill, she was working as a staff assistant and legislative correspondent for congressman Jim Cooper, a Democratic representative from Tennessee.

The McGraw bunch is definitely tight-knit

Her profile page at the Stanford University website shows she got her Master's in Sustainability Science and Practice.

The youngest, Audrey, lives in New York City as well, and also has an interest in the performing arts world. She is actually following in her parents' footsteps and pursuing a career in the entertainment industry. She attends the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, which has campuses in both New York City and Los Angeles.

