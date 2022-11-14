Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie hosts incredible housewarming party at new home in NYC The oldest McGraw sister has a gorgeous apartment in New York City

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughters are all grown up and living away from home - and they are leading pretty impressive lives!

Their oldest, Gracie, 25, took to Instagram at the start of the week to share photos from her weekend's festivities, which included her throwing a housewarming party.

Gracie moved to New York last year and recently moved into a beautiful home, which she has been sharing photos of on social media over the past few months.

VIDEO: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's love story

Wanting a reason to have her friends over, Gracie hosted an impressive looking party, complete with cake, disco lights and dancing.

Gracie was the hostess with the mostess and even changed outfits halfway through the night, sharing pictures of her in two stylish dresses on her Instagram reel.

Alongside the photos, she wrote: "House is warm." Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "You look fabulous," while another wrote: "Giving off Drew Barrymore vibes."

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie hosted the most incredible housewarming party

Gracie's younger sister Audrey also replied, simply writing: "Yaas." Tim and Faith are doting parents to Gracie, along with Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 20.

The couple raised their daughters in Nashville, but became empty nesters last year when their youngest child left home.

The family are incredibly close and Tim recently went to New York City to visit Gracie and Audrey. While Maggie doesn't live in the Big Apple, she also regularly goes to visit her sisters and even spent some time there earlier in the year to coincide with her birthday celebrations.

Gracie McGraw is a talented singer - picture with dad Tim McGraw

Tim previously gave an insight into his family's close bond while chatting to Country Countdown USA.

He said: "I'm the oldest kid in the family. Faith's got four kids. I just do what mom says." He also opened up about his children's close bond.

"Anybody who has more than one kid knows they're so different," he said. "They're so individual. But they're all real close, and all real supportive of each other. They miss each other when they're not around, but they also want their sister to experience life."

Tim and Faith are doting parents to three daughters

More recently, the country star opened up about the bittersweet end of an era in his family when Audrey left home.

Talking to People, he said: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star said: "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people." He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

