Faith Hill shows a different side of husband Tim McGraw in new video which sparks major reaction The country music stars thought they were having a little bit of fun

Tim McGraw's fun-loving approach to life was almost eclipsed by a safety issue which eagle-eyed fans couldn't get over in a new video posted by wife, Faith Hill.

The 1883 actress took to Instagram and posted a clip of her beau rocking out in the back of a car, playing the air drums and having an amazing time.

LIVE: Exclusive first look as Prince Harry's Spare book goes on sale

The star looked as though he didn't have a care in the world as his daughters laughed at his behavior and asked "what is happening?"

WATCH: Tim McGraw concerns fans in video posted by wife Faith Hill

Loading the player...

Faith captioned the post: "This is a rare, very rare look into a side of my husband that only his girls and I get to see.

"I think it is the best way to enter into 2023. Yes, it is not the first day of the new year but I believe the first week still counts. Regardless… It’s worth it.

Brothers at war: Prince Harry alleges physical fight with Prince William in leaked extract

Revealed: King Charles's heartbreaking plea to sons Prince William and Prince Harry

"Dance every day, maybe steal some of Tim’s moves. It brings joy, laughter, and the insatiable need for all of us to be present. Enjoy You’re welcome."

Faith and Tim have one of the longest-standing marriages in the entertainment industry

While many absolutely adored seeing his silly side there were plenty who couldn't get over one thing - his lack of seatbelt.

One commented: "What a mess. Thanks for sharing with us! Make him put his seatbelt on next time. We must protect this man at all costs," as a second remarked: "I looked at the comments just to see how many would point out no seatbelt. I was not disappointed," and a third added: "Tim you need a seatbelt though ! Please protect yourself. Not trying to be negative but pleaseeeee."

DISCOVER: Royal family's reaction to Prince Harry's shock claims in Spare revealed

POPULAR: Mindy Kaling weight loss: Her secrets revealed after unrecognizable transformation

Others said he was an adult and could do as he pleased while more were eager to see further videos of the "rare side of Tim".

Faith and Tim spent a unique Christmas with their daughters and it looked like lots of fun

The family - including Tim, Faith and their three daughters - recently spent the festive period together at the couple's unbelievable Nashville home.

They are the proud owners of a five-bedroom, ten-bathroom home which has 22,460-square-foot of space and plenty of room for the whole family - and more.

According to statista.com, the average US home is around 2,261 square feet, meaning their pad is 10 times the size!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.