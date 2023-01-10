Gracie McGraw poses up a storm for sultry at home photos The 25-year old has her mom's good looks

When you have the genes of the stunning Faith Hill, you better put them to good use, and Gracie McGraw sure knows it!

The 25-year-old acts like no stranger when it comes to the camera, and she certainly takes after her mom's good looks.

The Broadway aficionado is Faith and Tim McGraw's oldest daughter. The couple married in 1997, and are also parents to Maggie Elizabeth, 24, and Audrey Caroline, 21, her first name actually being her mom's real one.

The eldest of the McGraw sisters took to Instagram to reveal the results of her latest selfie session, for which she unhesitatingly shed some layers despite the winter cold.

The first photo sees her sitting on her bed in the corner of a curtained room, looking at the camera head on, donning a plunging knit cardigan and a serious pout on her face.

For the subsequent photo, she opted to remove the cardigan, and posed leaning forward, revealing not only her bra and several of her tattoos, but also her standard Poodle Baz being even cheekier than her, trying to make an appearance, or rather an interruption.

Gracie looks fabulous

Gracie took to her caption to call out her trusty furry companion, writing: "Not now Baz, mother is posing."

Her followers were quick to praise the stunning photos in the comments section under the post, also calling out sweet Baz so his mom could shoot some more.

Her pup is always by her side

"You're gorgeous!" one follower of the aspiring performer wrote, as others commented: "What a beautiful young lady… love the blond too," as well as: "You are freaking beautiful!!!" plus another one added: "Simply gorgeous Gracie!"

Gracie lives in New York City – as do her two other sisters – in a fantastic apartment she recently moved into, and has expressed an interest in entering the music industry just like her parents.

