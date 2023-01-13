Hollywood stars John Travolta and Tom Hanks pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley following sudden death at 54 Priscilla Presley's only daughter died on Thursday

Elvis Presley's only daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, passed away aged 54 on Thursday, after suffering a cardiac arrest at her Calabasas home.

The star was rushed to hospital alongside her mother, Priscilla Presley, and was placed in an induced coma and given a temporary pacemaker, but a heartbroken Priscilla announced her death hours later.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Lisa Marie's mother Priscilla confirmed in a statement.

"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Hollywood stars, who had gathered alongside her at the Golden Globes just days before, rushed to pay tribute to Lisa Marie.

John Travolta was one of the firsts to post about Elvis' daughter, writing: "Lisa baby girl, I'm so sorry. I'll miss you but I know I'll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley."

Tom Hanks shared a beautiful photo of Lisa Marie and said: "We are heartbroken over the loss of Lisa Marie Presley. Absolutely broken… Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson."

Rita chose a beautiful photo of herself alongside Lisa Marie, Priscilla and her Lisa's daughter Riley Keough.

"Our hearts are broken with the sudden and shocking passing of Lisa Marie Presley tonight. Tom and I had spent some time with the family during the Elvis movie promotional tour.

"Lisa Marie was so honest and direct, vulnerable, in a state of anticipation about the movie. She spoke so eloquently about her father, what the movie meant to her, that it was a celebration of her dad," she wrote.

"She had her gorgeous daughters Finley and Harper with her who made us all laugh. She privately showed us her home, Graceland, and she made it feel like home to us. She was so gracious to us, Austin, Baz, and guests.

"If you haven’t heard her music please go listen. She had a sultry voice, a power and tenderness, that I have always loved. Our hearts and our prayers go out to Riley, Harper, Finley, Danny and Priscilla.

"A mother should never have to lose a child. Lisa Marie lost her precious son Benjamin, Priscilla loses her only daughter. It’s too much. Sending love to the family, prayers for peace and strength. Love, Rita and Tom."

