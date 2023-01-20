Everything you need to know about Maya Jama and her relationship with ex-fiancé Ben Simmons The Love Island presenter and the Nets basketball player had a whirlwind romance...

The latest series of ITV's hit show Love Island landed on our screens on Monday, complete with its brand new host Maya Jama, who certainly set hearts racing with her stunning appearance.

The former Radio One presenter is in charge of helping this year's fabulous selection of singletons find the person of their dreams, and it is safe to say she is the perfect woman for the job.

WATCH: Maya Jama's famous exes: from Ben Simmons to Drake

Loading the player...

The star, who despite telling The Times she is "really, really single right now," has had former love conquests, the most serious relationship being with ex-fiancé Australian-born basketball player Ben Simmons, who plays for Brooklyn's Nets.

Whilst things didn't end the way they had hoped, the then loved-up duo made headlines with the romantic gestures and adorable outings they shared whilst they were together, not to mention Maya's jaw-dropping £600,000 emerald cut engagement ring which was the stuff of dreams.

Keep Scrolling to find out everything you need to know about Maya and Ben's former relationship…

TRENDING NOW: Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara share major life change with fans

How did the pair meet?

It is unclear to pinpoint exactly when the pair officially first met but rumours of their romance initially sparked when Maya was captured spending time with Ben in Philadelphia in May 2021. The brunette beauty shared a candid snap posing in Ben's lavish kitchen in a crop top and what appeared to be a pair of red NBA shorts belonging to her then unconfirmed-beau.

Rumours were sparked after Maya shared this photo from Ben's US home

Their US Rendez-Vous sparked romantic comments between the pair on Instagram, who seemed happy to make it more obvious they were romantically linked after their meeting.

Maya captured in a private jet in the early days of their relationship

The star was also spotted living it up on a private jet weeks later which is thought to have been on another trip to see the athlete.

MAYA'S LOVE LIFE: Inside Maya Jama's love life: everything you need to know about star's famous exes

How long were the pair dating?

The happy couple dated for just over a year and made their relationship official when they stepped out at Wimbledon 2021 together, looking more loved up than ever as they were captured in a number of romantic PDA moments. Two weeks prior to the event, the couple had been seen heading into London for dinner at Sexy Fish in Mayfair.

Maya and Ben packed on the PDA as they made their debut at Wimbledon 2021

After the iconic tournament, in celebration of Ben's birthday later that month, the MTV star shared a string of loved-up photos alongside her man to mark his special day, confirming their relationship on her Instagram account.

Both Maya and Ben were in two very public relationships which ended in 2019 ahead of getting together. Maya had broken up with British rapper, Stormzy, before linking with The Nets player whilst Ben had ended his relationship with Kendall Jenner before moving on to Maya.

ICYMI: Maya Jama looks angelic as she poses in daring bikini

MORE MAYA: Maya Jama dazzles in Dolce and Gabbana ahead of her Love Island debut

When did they get engaged?

The pair's whirlwind romance hit a major milestone in December 2021 when it was confirmed the happy couple were engaged just five months after going public with their relationship.

Maya was first spotted publicly wearing the ring at the Brits in 2022

Maya was spotted wearing her £600,000 engagement ring to the Brits in February 2022 but avoided questions from Mo Gilligan about the unmissable emerald-cut rock. However, on Valentine's Day of the same year, Maya seemly revealed the status of her engagement as she posted a photo of the most gorgeous gold chain featuring an infinity sign pendant.

The glamorous rock was the stuff of dreams

The lavish necklace was adorned with the date 12.18.21 on it, insinuating this was the date Ben popped the question.

When did they break up?

Reports of Maya and Ben calling it quits circulated in August 2022 after it was confirmed by the New York Post that the pair had ended their relationship. The publication reported the pair remained in love but sadly due to their hectic lifestyles, they were unable to continue.

However in an interview the star did with The Times at the beginning of January this year, Maya said: "I'm really, really single right now. Newly single. It’s only been a month ... [until recently she was in a relationship with the Australian basketball star Ben Simmons] but it’s nice," suggesting that Ben and her romance had only recently ended.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.