Maya Jama dances in a bikini as she responds to rekindling romance with Stormzy

The Love Island host and the Blinded By Your Grace hit-maker have gone official in Greece

Along with the mythical One Direction reunion, Stormzy and Maya Jama rekindling their romance is right up there with things fans have wanted to happen for a long time – and our wishes have finally come true.

The Vossi Bop rapper and Love Island host Maya set tongues wagging this weekend when they appeared to film from inside the same private villa in Greece, and now the pair have been photographed holding hands. It's officially back on, people! Seemingly responding to the mass scrutiny over their will they or won't they relationship, Maya raised a glass to the camera as she danced in a bikini. Check out her tongue-in-cheek dance in the video below…

WATCH: Maya Jama dances in a bikini as she films coy response to Stormzy reunion news

Looking gorgeous as ever, makeup-free Maya, 29, sipped on a rosé while her trademark "cling cling" catchphrase was superimposed over the video, seemingly referencing recent headlines.

Throwing caution to the wind, Maya appears to have filmed the video shortly after being papped hand-in-hand with Croydon grime megastar Stormzy, 30.

© David M. Benett The lovebirds are holidaying on Hydra Island, Greece and have gone public with their romance

The pair looked positively glowing in the photos obtained by MailOnline, four years after their highly-publicised breakup.

Rumours first arose of a romantic rekindling when Maya was spotted at Stormzy's All Points East show last weekend.

© Instagram Maya has seemingly responded to paparazzi photos of the couple holding hands

Eagle-eyed followers on Instagram and TikTok then noticed that the pool Stormzy was filming himself from was incredibly similar to the infinity pool Maya had been posing in on Hydra Island.

With people even dissecting how similar the rooves of their holiday abodes were in great detail, it's safe to say the duo finally reconnecting has broken the internet.

© Instagram Speculation was heightened when Stormzy and Maya filmed themselves from the same private suite

Stormzy has been vocal about his enduring love for Maya and his fault in the breakdown of their relationship, both in interviews and in his music.

The couple dated for four years, but called it quits in 2019, with Stormzy pictured with other women shortly afterwards.

While he has always maintained he was faithful during the course of their romance, he said his actions were "disrespectful" following their split.

© Getty Maya and Stormzy (pictured in 2017) dated for four years, calling it quits in 2019

"We'd broken up and I went out and I acted disrespectfully. I was just out in clubs. I knew the world still thought I was in a relationship and I was out looking like I didn't give a f**k. It didn't need to be cheating for it to be a disrespect," he explained in a YouTube chat with Charlamagne tha God.

It's clear he never got over the stunning Radio 1 star, however, and has been nothing but complimentary of her over the years.

© Getty Stormzy has been open about his regrets and has said he's "never loved anyone" like Maya

In an in-depth sit-down with Louis Theroux, he mused: "My break-up, that was probably the biggest catalyst for growth as a man. It was like, OK, you made a mistake and you lose someone you loved, someone you cared for, someone who is special to you.

"That’s probably the biggest loss a man can have, isn’t it? Away from someone passing away, that’s the biggest loss you can have."

The Hide & Seek singer also declared he had "never loved anyone how I've loved her". True love always wins!