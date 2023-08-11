Maya Jama nearly bares all in curve-skimming fishnet beach dress

Maya Jama is the ultimate holiday bombshell and we have the proof. On Thursday, the Love Island host channelled her inner Gen-z It-girl in a curve-skimming fishnet dress.

The raven-haired goddess is currently living it up in Ibiza where she donned the metallic blue piece. The mermaid-inspired number was seen in a number of videos shared on the star's Instagram Stories. It featured a strappy halterneck and plunging V-neckline, making way for fans to get a glimpse of the string bikini she was wearing underneath.

The dazzling beach dress was iridescent with gold and pink flecks as the piece shimmered in the light whilst she partied the day away with her friends. See the dress in full force in the video below.

Maya Jama dazzles in fishnet beach dress you don't want to miss

The striking bikini worn under the oceanic get-up kept within the icy blue colour palette and was comprised of a vibrant blue string two-piece adorned with dramatic orange tiger stripes.

Maya was certainly relishing her mermaid moment and opted for waist-length crimped waves, half of which she wore back and secured with a claw clip. As for her makeup, the 28-year-old kept it natural and opted for light brushes of mascara and ultra-glossy lips.

© Instagram Maya looked phenomanl in her striking bikini

As Maya danced with her pals both at a lavish beach club and in a taxi, she gave fans a glimpse of her pearly white manicure which is certainly a holiday must-have.

So far, her lavish girl's trip couldn't have looked more perfect. The group appears to be staying in a private villa and they have been making the most of their incredibly infinity pool, with Maya posing for a quick selfie whilst shoulder-deep in the crystal clear water.

© Instagram Maya sunned it up in a private pool

It wouldn't be a celebrity holiday if it didn't come with a slew of ab-baring bikini snaps and Maya hasn't left fans disspointed so far and as floored fans with her impeccable physique, the latest photo being on Tuesday.

Maya let her bikini do all the talking as she posed with her back to the camera. Her enviable locks were piled high on top of her head as she flashed a smirk over her shoulder. Like every superstar on vacay her look wouldn't be complete without a glamorous pair of oversized sunglasses and in Maya's case, she opted for a chunky pair of tortoiseshell sunnies.

© Instagram The star had plenty of bikinis to show off

In the same post, the former Radio 1 DJ also sported a killer black chequered bikini set adorned with a delicate frill on the bottoms. The star certainly doesn't do things by halves and added a Jacquemus bucket hat to complete her holiday ensemble.

"She said: Malibu Barbie," one fan penned. A second added: "Asolutely ravishing pal." Meanwhile a third added: "Look at you… looking all pretty n perfect xxxx," alongside three red love heart emojis.

So far, Maya's trip has been filled with exciting club nights, relaxing days by the pool and red-wine-fuelled dinners - the perfect summer holiday itinerary, and with a work schedule like hers it's safe to say she deserves some 'r and r'.