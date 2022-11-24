Maya Jama shares cryptic posts about 'cheating' amid Stormzy romance rumours

Maya Jama and Stormzy have raised eyebrows in recent days, having been pictured attending various events together in London. And now, many have been left wondering about her relationship status, particularly as the new Love Island host shared a few quotes about cheating on her Instagram Stories.

Sharing a sample of the song played in the background, Maya wrote: "This song has me in a chokehold (laughing face emoji) only Jamaicans can make these lyrics sound romantic."

WATCH: Maya Jama frolics in a string bikini in tropical waters

The lyrics read: "When your man is cheating, you call me on, when your man is cheating." She also uploaded another quote, which read: "In life you have 2 choices. U can lean wit it or U can rock wit it." [sic]

Stormzy and Maya began dating in 2016. Although their relationship seemed to be going smoothly, with fans dubbing them "couple goals" on social media, the pair abruptly called things off four years later in 2019.

Earlier this month, the former couple were spotted getting close as they shared a hug while attending Kendrick Lamar's concert at London's O2 Arena.

Maya shared this cryptic quote on social media

In a new interview with British GQ's GQ Men of the Year special issue as their cover star, the British rapper touched upon their split and what success means to him now.

"I'd never experienced a breakup and the feelings that come with a breakup," he explained. "And I never wanted to ever be in a position again where I felt what I was feeling.

"Because it showed me that I was a boy. And I do not want to go any further as a boy. I've seen how that manifests in other people. And I don't want to be like that."

The former couple parted ways in 2019

He added: "What is the necessary work I have to do to make sure I’m not in this position again? That means growth, accountability, changing my character, changing my routines, my habits, my tradition, my values, my morals.

"Because how I feel right now and how I've made someone else feel and how I’ve devastated a world that I was living in – I just never want to be in this position again. So what do I need to do?"

On what his future holds, Stormzy said: "My version of success now requires a man: not just more music and more money. Now it means taking care of my family, having children, having a wife, even understanding marriage and raising kids, and that requires a man."

