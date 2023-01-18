Maura Higgins poses with 50 Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan during unexpected meeting The brunette beauty starred on Love Island in 2019…

Maura Higgins took to social media with a very unexpected photo alongside 50 Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan - and she was certainly dressed for the occasion!

The former Love Island contestant, 32, shared the image on her Instagram Stories. It saw her pose beside the Christian Grey actor whilst flying what appeared to be business class, wearing a grey long-sleeved T-shirt and she couldn't help but comment on it with a cheeky quip.

Captioning the snap, Maura penned: "Wearing Grey for Mr Grey." Meanwhile, Jamie looked travel-ready sporting a chic lemon-hued hoody and a black jacket and looked more than happy to be posing with the influencer.

The star has recently been in the Maldives and marked her sun-soaked trip with a glamorous bikini photo which saw her sporting a cowboy hat and a beige and white string bikini.

The Love Island star bumped into Jamie in the air

The star beamed in the image as she frolicked in the sand - and sparked a major reaction from her fellow Love Island contestants who flooded the comments section with messages.

Molly-Mae Hague penned: "Oh Girl," whilst Faye Winter wrote: "Insane," alongside a heart eyes emoji. Francesca Allen and Hayley Hughes simply added a string of heart-eyes-emojis.

Whilst Maura appears to be happily single at the moment, she previously dated Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice and the duo made headlines with their romantic gestures.

Maura has recently been in the Maldives

The pair enjoyed a whirlwind four-month romance which ended in October 2021. At the time of the split, Giovanni explained: "Firstly, great relationships with great people can come to a natural end. This has been the case for me recently. There was absolutely no wrong-doing and this should be the end of any speculation.

"Whilst I respect and understand interest in my personal life, wouldn't it be fantastic to instead use this space to raise awareness of subjects and issues which need the attention."

