Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch celebrate incredible news following surprise wedding renewal The couple recently launched their first podcast together, The Therapy Crouch

There's no doubt Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch have had a great start to 2023. Not only did they announce their surprise wedding vows renewal, for which the mother-of-four wore the most stunning sheer lace gown, but the couple, who have been married for 11 years, have launched a new podcast, called The Therapy Crouch.

The pair's first episode went live on Tuesday, and just two days later, Abbey, 37, and Peter, 41, celebrated the incredible news that their podcast had topped the podcast charts and made it to number one.

VIDEO: Abbey shares look inside her and Peter Crouch's never-ending garden

Loading the player...

"Number one baby," Abbey wrote on her Instagram Stories alongside a photo of the chart, which saw them ahead of Chris and Rosie Ramsey's popular podcast Sh**ged Married Annoyed.

The couple's first episode also had a great response from their celebrity friends, including Holly Willoughby who shared a snippet on her Instagram Stories.

"Loving the new podcast, you gorgeous pair," she told them.

Peter and Abbey released the first episode of their podcast earlier this week

A follower added alongside another sneak peek clip shared on the couple's accounts: "This has cracked me up, never listened to a podcast but this one I will be you two together are hilarious."

Another added: "Love you guys."

In Abbey and Peter's first episode, the couple opened up about their early courtship, making the candid confession that she is "a freak in the sheets".

The couple recreated the Pretty Woman poster for the launch of their podcast

The pair recalled how they met at a birthday party in Liverpool underneath a restaurant where Abbey worked as a waitress.

Peter said: "Ab came over to me. It was insane. I couldn't pull a hamstring in London. I went up to Liverpool and then you came over and I was like: 'Wow — this place is incredible."

Abbey replied: "You scored that day. That was your first goal."

Peter went on: "I was struggling. Then, bang — I scored two and my hat-trick was Ab in the evening."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.